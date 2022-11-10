Rain moves in to dampen Veterans Day

First, the clouds fill in. Then the rain arrives. Outer bands from Nicole continue to move into North Alabama this evening. Our eastern counties will see rain before midnight. Showers and storms develop overnight as temperatures drop to about 60 degrees by dawn.
The morning commute will be wet and sloppy. Widespread rain continues through midday Friday before we dry out during the afternoon and evening. Areas west of Interstate 65 may pick up around a quarter-inch of rain, while high amounts closer to 1 inch are expected for our eastern counties.
Big changes come Friday night as a powerful cold front crosses the region. Light showers can't be ruled out with the passage of the front early on Saturday morning.
Much colder air settles in for the weekend. High temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the frigid 20s.
TONIGHT: Rain and storms develop. Lows near 60. Chance of rain 50%. Wind: NE at 5 to 10 MPH, gusting to 20.
FRIDAY: Morning showers and storms. Drying out in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH, gusting to 20.
Tracking the Tropics
Now Tropical Storm Nicole continues to track northwest near 15 mph and is expected to turn toward the north tonight crossing the eastern Florida Panhandle. Nicole is expected to accelerate north-northeastward on Friday moving into Georgia and up the through the southeastern United States on Friday. Our region will experience some rain from the outer bands.