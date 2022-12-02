Rain moves in overnight and into the weekend

Rain continues to move into North Alabama and south-central Tennessee as a frontal boundary crosses the area overnight and early Saturday morning. Low temperatures will stay near 55 degrees under overcast sky conditions.
Widespread showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder are in the forecast for Saturday morning. Go ahead with your weekend plans. The rain should move out quickly. Highs will reach into the lower 60s. Sunday won't be a washout, but evening showers are expected. North winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour will hold highs in the lower 50s to finish the weekend.
We are tracking the potential for heavy rain next week when another frontal boundary stalls nearby on Monday. After 2 to 4 inches of rain from earlier this week, some of us will get an additional 3 to 5 inches over the next seven days.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops late. Lows around 55. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH, gusting to 20.
SATURDAY: Morning showers, then cloudy but dry. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Spotty showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.