Rain may dampen Labor Day weekend plans

Sky conditions remain overcast this evening with a chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms late. Rain chances increase overnight as lows drop into the lower 70s.
Labor Day weekend will be dreary. Clouds hang tough all weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday with highs remaining in the mid-80s. We are in for a more soaking rain Sunday. It is a good idea to have a backup plan for any outdoor activities.
Rain chances continue Monday for Labor Day. All told, rainfall amounts around 2 inches are likely for North Alabama. It won't be quite as hot. Highs will stay in the 80s through the long weekend due to cloud cover and storms.
Tracking the Tropics
Danielle has become the first Atlantic hurricane of the season. The storm is moving west at about 1 mph with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph. Danielle is expected to linger in the middle of the Atlantic before drifting north next week.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: Variable/Light.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.