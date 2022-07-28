Rain is on the way, heat is here to stay

Thursday brings the chance for more storms in the later afternoon to evening hours. None of these storms are expected to meet the severe parameters but we will see more rain than we did on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storms will mainly stay in our Southern Tennessee and Eastern Alabama counties.
The rain won't keep our temperatures from heating up! Highs today will be in the mid-90s with "feels like" temperatures again soaring to the low 100s thanks to very high dew points.
Much higher rain chances begin Friday and remain through this weekend, with the approach of a slow moving cold front from out of Tennessee. Storms are expected to start impacting our Southern Tennessee counties starting Friday at breakfast time and become more widespread throughout North Alabama starting at around lunchtime. Storm chances stay in the forecast through bedtime.
This much needed rain will also bring relief from the heat. Friday's high temperatures will only reach to 90 and with more rain expected on Saturday, we will only rise to the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid, scattered PM storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.