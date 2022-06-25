Rain in the forecast Sunday, and cooler temps on tap for Monday

Now that the storms and showers in the area have calmed down, north Alabama and southern Tennessee have a very nice evening in-store with low temperatures dropping only to the low 70s and mostly clear skies taking over.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Sunday morning. This will not be an absolute washout. High temps for Sunday will reach to the mid-90s before a second, stronger round of storms, due to a cold front, moves through the region later on Sunday night.
Waking up on Monday, that cold front is in full effect and it will drop temperatures to the upper 80s. There is a slight chance from some isolated thunderstorms Monday but many of us will stay dry.