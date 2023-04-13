Rain has returned for your Thursday

Rain is back in North Alabama Thursday. Highest rain chances are later this morning into the afternoon hours. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but the severe weather risk remains to our south today. High temperatures reach 70 degrees.
Widespread rain will give way to spotty showers tonight. Showers continue Friday mainly for areas east of I-65. After a brief reprieve in rain Friday night and most of Saturday, additional showers and storms arrive late Saturday night thanks to our next cold front. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Lingering rain lasts into Sunday morning.
Next week will start off sunny and dry with highs in the 70s and low 80s.
THURSDAY: Showers likely, one or two storms possible. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: E 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: E 10-15 MPH.