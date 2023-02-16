Rain gradually winds down overnight

Heavy rain and flooding will remain concerns overnight. If you come across a flooded road, turn around and find a different route! Showers will clear out late tonight from west to east.
Believe it or not, some could see some snow flurries early Friday, but with temperatures during the last several days sitting in the upper 60s, the road will remain too warm for any icy accumulation to occur.
That said, don't forget to grab your jacket as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will go from the 30s in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon. A steady breeze will make it feel colder.
This weekend brings plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 50s Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Severe weather ending. Gusty wind and heavy rain persist. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
FRIDAY: Frigid start to the morning. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: WNW 10-15 MPH.