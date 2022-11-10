Rain from Nicole moves in later tonight

Clouds are on the increase Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole moves inland. High temperatures are mild once again in the mid 70s. Spotty showers are possible this afternoon, but most stay dry until late tonight.
The rain shield from Nicole moves into our eastern counties by midnight. Plan on a messy drive to work Friday morning. Widespread rain continues through midday Friday before we dry out during the afternoon and evening. Higher rainfall amounts closer to 1 inch are expected for our eastern counties, while areas west of I-65 may only pick up around a quarter inch of rain.
A powerful cold front will sweep through North Alabama Friday night, ushering in much colder air for the weekend. High temperatures are stuck in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows drop into the 20s. Light showers can't be ruled out with the passage of the front early Saturday.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain moving in. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.