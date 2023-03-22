Rain for the first half of the day, much warmer to end the week

Grab the umbrella and pack your patience on the roads this morning! Hit and miss showers will slow you down heading to work and school. Rain tapers off this afternoon. Some clearing skies are also possible later today as highs reach the mid 60s.
The warmest weather so far in March is on the way Thursday and Friday. Temperatures surge into the low 80s to close out the workweek under mostly sunny skies.
Our next cold front brings strong to severe storms to North Alabama late Friday night. Current timing has storms in our area between 10 PM Friday night and 5 AM Saturday morning. Damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes are the main threats.
Download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App for continuing updates ahead of Friday night's storms.
WEDNESDAY: Morning showers. Some afternoon clearing. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S/SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.