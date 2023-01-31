Rain for most, ice for some tonight

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening through Wednesday morning for Lauderdale & Limestone Co. in Alabama as well as Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, & Wayne Co. in Tennessee
The next wave of rain will arrive this evening and should stick around most of the night. Most of this should clear out by the Wednesday morning commute, but roads will still be wet. Rain totals should be around 0.25-0.5".
Temperatures in far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are expected to fall near or just below freezing overnight. If that happens, freezing rain may cause icy roads particularly on bridges and overpasses.
Most will get a break from the rain Wednesday morning and afternoon. We will be back at it with widespread rain Wednesday night through most of Thursday. This final wave of rain could bring the region an additional 1-1.5" of rain.
Highs will stay put in the mid 40s tomorrow through Friday. Sunshine will finally return on Friday and should stick around this weekend through early next week.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Light freezing rain in southern Tennessee and northwest Alabama. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation: 90%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers mainly early and late. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH