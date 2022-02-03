Rain ends, cold & gray Friday

Once the front clears the area and colder air rushes in, we'll be watching for the chance for some freezing drizzle tonight. While there is a brief window for that in northwest Alabama, impacts would be minimal and limited to elevated surfaces.
Friday will be also be a cold one with highs struggling to reach the upper 30s with a cloudy sky. Friday night temperatures plummet to the 20s and even the upper teens in spots. The weekend looks beautiful with highs in the 40s and 50s and cold nights in the 20s. Quiet weather lasts into next week with fairly seasonable temperatures.