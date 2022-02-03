Rain ends, cold & gray Friday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 6.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rain ends, cold & gray Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Weather 02/03/22

Once the front clears the area and colder air rushes in, we'll be watching for the chance for some freezing drizzle tonight. While there is a brief window for that in northwest Alabama, impacts would be minimal and limited to elevated surfaces.

Friday will be also be a cold one with highs struggling to reach the upper 30s with a cloudy sky. Friday night temperatures plummet to the 20s and even the upper teens in spots. The weekend looks beautiful with highs in the 40s and 50s and cold nights in the 20s. Quiet weather lasts into next week with fairly seasonable temperatures. 

Friday

