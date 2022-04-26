Rain ending this morning, cool but sunny Tuesday afternoon

The last of the showers following Monday's cold front are moving through Sand Mountain this morning. Rain is done by 9 AM and we will see quickly clearing skies for the rest of your Tuesday. Despite abundant sunshine this afternoon, cooler temperatures settle in. High temperatures are only in the upper 60s today, which is about 10-12 degrees below average for late April. Wind gusts out of the north around 25 MPH may add another chill to the air as well. Overnight lows fall to near 40 degrees, but a persistent breeze should prevent any frost from developing in our outlying areas.
The cool spell is short lived fortunately. We are back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine and eventually the low 80s by the weekend. Rain chances do return this weekend, but exact details on timing and coverage are a bit fuzzy. For now, neither Saturday nor Sunday appear to be washouts, but spotty showers and storms are possible both days. With so many outdoor events taking place this weekend, make sure you keep the umbrella handy! Lingering rain chances are possible into early next week.