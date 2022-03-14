Rain creeps back in by Tuesday evening

Clouds are on the increase overnight, and rain returns by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning and highs reach the lower 60s again during the afternoon. We'll see scattered showers by Tuesday evening with more widespread rain overnight into early Wednesday morning.
The chance for widespread thunderstorms and severe weather stays much farther south, but we will pick up between half an inch and an inch of rain through Wednesday. Expect the highest rain totals farther south. This next round of rain doesn't come with a big cool down. In fact, all week, highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40 and 50s.
Aside from some lingering showers Wednesday, we'll see a break from the rain that lasts through Thursday. By Friday, cold front will be knocking on our door. The heaviest rain and storms should stay south again, but this front will bring a drop in temperatures. As cooler air filters in, highs Saturday will run about 10 degrees cooler than Friday.