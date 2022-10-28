 Skip to main content
Rain could hamper outdoor Halloween plans, but only for Saturday night and Sunday

It'll be great weather for Friday night football games and partly cloudy with increasing clouds overnight. Lows drop into the lower 50s before dawn.

Saturday starts off sunny and dry, but an approaching cold front will bring evening showers and gusty winds to the region. The heaviest rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be dreary with scattered showers and gusty winds. Some rain may linger into Monday morning.

If you have outdoor Halloween plans for Saturday night or for Sunday, trying to move them indoors is likely a good plan. So far, the Halloween forecast for Monday features a return of the sun, but temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Saturday Planner

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: E at 2 to 5 MPH. Gusts to 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Evening showers. Heaviest rain overnight. Highs around 70. Rain chance 30%. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH. Gusts to 25 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain heavy at times. Thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid-50s. Rain chance 90%. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH. Gusts to 30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Rain chance 70%. Wind: SE at 10-15 MPH.

