Rain continues with a midweek warming trend ahead

Our damp and dreary weather continues through the overnight period. There is a warm front slowly moving north into the Tennessee Valley. It is expected to stall out and keep rain in the forecast for the first half of the week.
Tuesday's low temperature, around 60 degrees, will occur at midnight. As the front lifts north, you can expect a brief break in the rainfall around sunrise. Clouds stick around as temperature rise into the upper 60s. Rain redevelops on Tuesday afternoon and continues through the evening and into the night.
Look for a midweek warming trend with strong southerly wind flow ahead of the next cold front. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could reach around 70 degrees.
The next cold front arrives Friday and will knock temperatures back down into the 50s for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers. Midnight Lows around 60, then rising. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: S at 2 to 5 MPH, gusting to 20.
TUESDAY: Showers and storms off and on. Mostly cloudy with some dry periods. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.