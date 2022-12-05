 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 3.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Rain continues with a midweek warming trend ahead

  • Updated
Our damp and dreary weather continues through the overnight period. There is a warm front slowly moving north into the Tennessee Valley. It is expected to stall out and keep rain in the forecast for the first half of the week.

Tuesday's low temperature, around 60 degrees, will occur at midnight. As the front lifts north, you can expect a brief break in the rainfall around sunrise. Clouds stick around as temperature rise into the upper 60s. Rain redevelops on Tuesday afternoon and continues through the evening and into the night.

Look for a midweek warming trend with strong southerly wind flow ahead of the next cold front. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could reach around 70 degrees.

The next cold front arrives Friday and will knock temperatures back down into the 50s for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers. Midnight Lows around 60, then rising. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: S at 2 to 5 MPH, gusting to 20.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms off and on. Mostly cloudy with some dry periods. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.

