Rain continues to move through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee

Off and on rain is continuing to move through North Alabama. The highest rain chances will be in the Shoals through the early afternoon hours, while coverage will be a bit more spotty in the Metro and Sand Mountain areas.
Most of the rain will have dissipated by the late afternoon hours and which will leave us with cloudy but dry conditions this evening. Cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Isolated showers and storms stay in the forecast through the weekend, though no day will be a washout. Highs return to a more seasonable upper 80s to close out the work-week and rebound to near 90 on Saturday and Sunday.
More storms are expected early next week, which will cool down temperatures, yet again.
WEDNESDAY: Off and on showers, mainly in west Alabama. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5 MPH.