Rain continues through early Friday morning, then sunshine returns in time for the weekend

Rain will continue throughout Wednesday evening, leading into heavier rain and some storms Thursday. As a result, a few of our far southwestern counties are in a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, with the greatest risks being gusty winds and torrential downpours.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning forecast

Wednesday's overnight low temperature will fall to near 50, and Thursday's high will reach only to the mid-50s.

After all-day rain Thursday, some leftover showers will carry into early Friday morning but depart just after breakfast, making way for a partly cloudy day.

Saturday features plenty of sunshine and highs near 60, with rain starting at bedtime and lasting throughout the entire day Sunday.

Overnight lows will reach to near freezing Monday morning and Tuesday morning of next week, while highs each day will be in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Rain continues. Lows near 50. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: All-day heavy rain. Far southwestern counties in Level 1 of 5 severe weather risk. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

