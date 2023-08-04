 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected through the
morning hours. Areas which received prolonged or multiple
rounds of heavy rainfall will be highly susceptible to
flooding. The flooding threat is expected to diminish this
afternoon as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms taper off.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rain continues this afternoon but severe weather threat looks low

Rain chances stick around for the next 5 days

*Flood Watch remains in effect for all of North Alabama until 1 p.m. Friday*

Light to moderate rain continues for North Alabama into the afternoon hours today, this could still cause some flooding on area roadways. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around and don't drown. Lingering showers can't be ruled out through the evening so grab the rain gear for any plans this Friday.

More showers and storms are expected this weekend. Highest storm coverage will be during the afternoon hours both Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds are possible with any storms, especially on Sunday. Areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain over the next few days will likely see lingering flooding concerns.

Temperatures hover in the upper 80s to low 90s through next week. Heat index values could peak near 100 degrees before showers and storms fire up each day.

FRIDAY: Rain continues. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 5 MPH.

