Rain continues this afternoon but severe weather threat looks low

*Flood Watch remains in effect for all of North Alabama until 1 p.m. Friday*
Light to moderate rain continues for North Alabama into the afternoon hours today, this could still cause some flooding on area roadways. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around and don't drown. Lingering showers can't be ruled out through the evening so grab the rain gear for any plans this Friday.
More showers and storms are expected this weekend. Highest storm coverage will be during the afternoon hours both Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds are possible with any storms, especially on Sunday. Areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain over the next few days will likely see lingering flooding concerns.
Temperatures hover in the upper 80s to low 90s through next week. Heat index values could peak near 100 degrees before showers and storms fire up each day.
FRIDAY: Rain continues. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 5 MPH.