Rain clears out, low humidity returns Wednesday and Thursday

Isolated showers and storms will be possible primarily in northeast Alabama through the early evening. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding due to the slow-moving nature of these showers.
The front responsible for the recent rain will clear to our south tonight. As a result, rain will clear out and humidity will start to drop. Forecast lows are in the mid-60s. We have two terrific days ahead of us! Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the mid-80s with seasonably low humidity. Wednesday night will be our coolest night of the week with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Highs are set to rebound to the low 90s by Labor Day weekend and should stay put there most of next week. Thankfully, the humidity won't be overwhelming and conditions should stay dry for your outdoor plans.
Latest On Hurricane Idalia
Idalia is currently a Category 1 hurricane and continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. Idalia is still expected to make landfall over the Big Bend of Florida Wednesday morning as a major hurricane. North Alabama will not see much impact from Idalia. The main issue will be a breezy Wednesday with wind gusts up to 25 MPH as the center of Idalia moves to our southeast.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 10-18 MPH.