Rain changes to snow tonight, accompanied by strong winds and frigid air

A strong cold front will send temperatures down into the 20s tonight. Timing is on track for a changeover from rain to snow between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., Friday into Saturday, from west to east.
As anticipated, projected snow totals have increased, so most of North Alabama is facing 2 to 3 inches with amounts closer to 4 inches in southern middle Tennessee. There is the potential for locally higher totals due to snow banding, so bear that in mind. The snow is also coming along with brutal wind and cold. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens, and blowing snow will drastically reduce visibility late tonight. Power outages look possible thanks to falling trees on power lines. Wind gusting to 40 MPH will be capable of taking down trees, especially those laden with snow.
The snow moves out by sunrise Saturday, and cold air remains. A flash freeze is also possible overnight, meaning a layer of ice will be present under any snow accumulation. As always, bridges and overpasses will be the first to get slick, so watch for hazardous road conditions in the morning. Sunshine should help melt any snow on the roads but actual air temperatures struggle to crack the freezing mark. With snow on the ground, lows Sunday will be near record cold values — dipping to near 20°. By the afternoon, highs are back near 50 to end the weekend!