Rain chances stay high for a few more days

A stormy weather pattern continues Tuesday. Isolated showers this morning will expand in coverage throughout the day. Storms will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds, but the severe weather risk is low. With a bit more cloud cover in place, highs only reach the low 90s this afternoon.
As our much-anticipated cold front inches closer to North Alabama, rain chances will stay in the 50 to 60 percent range through Thursday evening. We will need to closely monitor the potential for flooding this week in areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain. An additional one inch of rain is expected over the next three days, but some spots will see higher amounts in heavier storms.
The front moves through Thursday night, ending our widespread rain chances. It stays warm through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. However, this front will kick out the 'air you can wear' humidity for a few days! This will make it feel more like early September instead of mid-August. The humidity does make a return early next week as do the shower chances.