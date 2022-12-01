Rain chances rising as we head into the weekend

You will notice the cloud cover increase overnight tonight as lows drop into the chilly 30s. Most locations across North Alabama and south-central Tennessee will remain slightly above freezing.
Friday starts overcast and dry for most locations, but there is a slight chance for scattered morning showers. Highs are expected to reach near 60 degrees. Better rain chances arrive late afternoon and into the evening. That could impact some of your Friday night plans.
We are tracking a healthier chance for weekend rain. At this point it looks like the greatest chances will be on Saturday morning. Clouds stick around in the afternoon, but you should be okay to go ahead with your plans. Highs will reach into the lower 60s. Sunday won't be a washout, but evening showers are expected. North winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour will hold highs in the lower 50s to finish the weekend.
You can expect pockets of heavier rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected over the next seven days, which could lead to flooding concerns.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Rain chance: 20%. Cool. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.