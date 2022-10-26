Decreasing clouds overnight with lows dropping into the chilly 40s once again.
The rest of the work week remains dry and seasonably comfortable. Thursday and Friday will feature much more sunshine and highs in the 70s. Overnight lows dip to near 50 degrees.
Rain chances return this weekend as another system moves into North Alabama. We are not expecting a washout, but you may need to alter your outdoor plans. Shower and storm probabilities are running about 40 to 60 percent. That could change. Widespread rain coverage will be at its highest Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: NE at 2 to 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind: NE at 2 to 5 MPH.