Rain chances on the way down but the temperatures are on the way up

The rest of your Friday will be mostly dry and warm. High temperatures are back to near 90 today with feels like temperatures potentially reaching 100 degrees. A few showers will be possible this afternoon, most of us will stay dry for the rest of the day.
A few pop-up storms are expected this weekend. Lower rain coverage means hot and humid weather will continue to take hold. Highs reach the low to mid-90s Saturday through Monday. Feels like temperatures will peak in the 100-105 degree range each afternoon. Stay cool and stay hydrated!
A cold front is expected to push through the region Monday night. While storm chances are uncertain at the moment, any storms that can develop along the front could be strong. Drier weather settles in behind the front starting next Tuesday.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Most stay dry. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.