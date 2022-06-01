Rain chances on the rise

Rain chances will be increasing from northwest to southeast as a cold front enters the area and tracks eastward, starting early Thursday morning. The greatest coverage of rain and storms comes during the afternoon, coinciding with the peak of daytime heating. The timing is still a touch iffy with the front, so if it passes sooner, rain coverage will be lowering earlier in the afternoon and the chance for a stronger storm will be lower as well.
Speaking of stronger storms, the Storm Prediction Center still has North Alabama in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday. The main concern will strong wind at this point in time. Once the front passes, so does the severe threat.
We're dry by Thursday night and temperatures go from the mid 80s down to the low to mid 60s by Friday morning. Aside from some early morning clouds, it will be a really nice end to the week with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. By the start of next week, our pattern looks more typical of early June in North Alabama with highs in the upper 80s and pop up storms.