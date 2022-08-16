Rain Chances Increase Overnight, Damp & Dreary Wednesday

Clouds have filled in across the region. We are seeing a few spotty showers this evening, though the better chances for rain arrive on Wednesday. You'll wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Get set for a damp and dreary forecast on Wednesday. More widespread showers develop overnight leading to a wet morning commute for most, especially for locations west of Huntsville. Cloud cover will hold high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Keep the umbrella nearby all day.
A wet weather pattern takes over mid-week with our best chances for widespread rain on Wednesday through Friday. So far, we are tracking a chance for spotty showers this weekend. Many locations will pick up one to two inches of rain this week while temperatures are kept in the mid and upper 80s thanks to more cloud cover. Lows be comfortable in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers on the increase by sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: N/NE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Rain and showers off and on throughout the day. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.