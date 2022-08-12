 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley
this morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee
Valley this morning. Although brief visibility reductions to between
4 and 6 miles will be possible across the entire region, locally
dense fog is occurring in larger river valleys, where visibilities
may drop to one quarter of a mile or less.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off between 7 and 8 AM CDT.

Rain chances are gone, but the heat sticks around this weekend

Weekend Forecast
Carson Meredith

The rain is gone and a beautiful August weekend is in store! It remains a touch humid this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Drier air slowly filters in throughout the day. This combined with a northerly breeze at 10-15 MPH will make for very pleasant afternoons over the next few days. Temperatures remain warm in the low to mid 90s through Sunday and we stay completely dry. Overnight lows dip into the mid 60s for most spots, but some areas could drop into the low 60s!

Humidity returns Monday as does the chance for isolated showers and storms. Rain coverage will not be nearly as widespread as what we saw this past week. Another frontal boundary will arrive next week, bringing higher rain chances by Wednesday. The temperature trend is slightly below average through the rest of August. Keep in mind the average high this time of year is still in the low 90s. We are not expecting "Fall-like" air anytime soon, but highs will be in the mid to upper 80s instead of the mid to upper 90s.

