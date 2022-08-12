Rain chances are gone, but the heat sticks around this weekend

The rain is gone and a beautiful August weekend is in store! It remains a touch humid this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Drier air slowly filters in throughout the day. This combined with a northerly breeze at 10-15 MPH will make for very pleasant afternoons over the next few days. Temperatures remain warm in the low to mid 90s through Sunday and we stay completely dry. Overnight lows dip into the mid 60s for most spots, but some areas could drop into the low 60s!
Humidity returns Monday as does the chance for isolated showers and storms. Rain coverage will not be nearly as widespread as what we saw this past week. Another frontal boundary will arrive next week, bringing higher rain chances by Wednesday. The temperature trend is slightly below average through the rest of August. Keep in mind the average high this time of year is still in the low 90s. We are not expecting "Fall-like" air anytime soon, but highs will be in the mid to upper 80s instead of the mid to upper 90s.