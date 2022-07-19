Rain boots and an umbrella needed for your Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Tuesday. Severe weather is unlikely, but heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out with any storm today. There have already been some Flash Flood Warnings for some of the counties in North Alabama and the potential for more of these warnings cannot be rules out entirely. Highs reach 90 degrees today despite more clouds than sun.
Heat builds in starting Wednesday and will last through the weekend. North Alabama has been places under a Heat Advisory from 11am-6pm on Wednesday as afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures hovering near 105 degrees. Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday. Outside of a stray afternoon pop-up storm, the weekend looks mostly dry.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.