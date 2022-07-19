 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rain boots and an umbrella needed for your Tuesday

  • 0

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Tuesday. Severe weather is unlikely, but heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out with any storm today. There have already been some Flash Flood Warnings for some of the counties in North Alabama and the potential for more of these warnings cannot be rules out entirely. Highs reach 90 degrees today despite more clouds than sun.

Tuesday Rain Chances

Tuesday Rain Chances

Heat builds in starting Wednesday and will last through the weekend. North Alabama has been places under a Heat Advisory from 11am-6pm on Wednesday as afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures hovering near 105 degrees. Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday. Outside of a stray afternoon pop-up storm, the weekend looks mostly dry.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you