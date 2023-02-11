Rain and wintry mix coming Saturday Night and first thing Sunday Morning

Saturday night will bring more rain and gusty wind to the forecast. In the wee hours of the morning on Sunday around 6 and 7am a wintry mix of precipitation will impact some of the north eastern counties including northern Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties. A dusting of snow will land on higher elevation surfaces and the grass but with previous days temperatures being so warm, it is not likely at all that any of this will stick on the roads or lead to major societal impacts.
Rain will move out of the region by just before lunchtime on Sunday and be replaced by sunshine that sticks with us through Monday and Tuesday morning.
Tuesday afternoon brings rain in the dinnertime hours that transitions to heavy rain and some storms on Wednesday leading into strong all day storms on Thursday, some with the potential to be severe.
TONIGHT: Rain. Wintry mix possible late. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: AM rain, PM sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of precipitation: 30%. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.