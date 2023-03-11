Rain and storms tonight

Rain has already started moving into the Shoals as cloud cover continues to increase across the Valley heading into this evening. Showers and storms will become heavier and more widespread throughout tonight. Low temperatures will settle in the low 50s.
Most of our North Alabama counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Sunday with the biggest threats being gusty straight line winds and some possible hail. Rain and t-storms will linger throughout much of the day tomorrow with highs only reaching the low 60s. We'll be dry by dinner time with lows much cooler in the upper 30s.
The new work-week will feature mostly sunny skies through Thursday with highs in the mid-50s and 60s. Overnight lows will fall at or below freezing for the first part of the week. By Thursday evening, rain chances return carrying us into Friday with more widespread rain expected.
TONIGHT: Heavy widespread rain and some storms, gusty winds. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Rain and storms through the afternoon, then cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH gusts 20 MPH, becoming NNW in the afternoon.