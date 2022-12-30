Rain and storms through Saturday morning

Moderate to heavy rain and a few thunderstorms continue to move across North Alabama and south-central Tennessee through the evening and overnight hours. The timeframe to watch is 4 to 9 p.m.
New Year's Eve
There will be periods of rain and storms Saturday morning and midday, but you can expect conditions to dry out after lunchtime on New Year's Eve. Cloud cover begins to break before sunset as highs push well into the lower 60s. If you are celebrating at midnight, temperatures will be cool and comfortable around 50 degrees.
New Year's Day
Say hello to 2023! We will kick off the New Year with a few morning clouds and lows around 50 degrees on Sunday. The afternoon will be sunny, breezy and pleasantly warm with highs pushing into the middle 60s.
The week ahead features a chance for strong thunderstorms beginning Monday afternoon and continuing for much next week.
TONIGHT: Rain. Rain chance: 90%. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 mph.
SATURDAY: Morning rain/storms, isolated afternoon showers. Highs around 65. Rain chance: 50%. Wind SE at 15 to 20 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds, drying out. Lows in the upper 40s. Rain chance: 10%. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Rain chance: 10%. Highs around 65. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.