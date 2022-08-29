Rain and storms likely on Tuesday

Scattered storms remain a possibility into the late evening hours, though most locations will miss out. Partly cloudy sky conditions across the region tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Rain chances will increase while you sleep. Some of us may wake up to early morning storms which may impact the morning commute.
All of this action comes ahead of an approaching cold front. Tuesday will be overcast. Watch for periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, though severe weather is not expected. we will see only a slight temperature adjustment behind the front which will leave us less humid and a few degrees cooler on Wednesday. Sunny and dry during the middle of the week. Rain chances return on Friday with spotty storm chances continuing through the Labor Day weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5 to 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Morning shower/storm likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: W 5 to 10 MPH.