Rain and storms arrive this afternoon, bitterly cold to end the workweek

Wednesday is our last mild day for quite some time. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in most spots are in the mid 40s to start the day. Cold air damming is keeping temperatures in the 30s in northeast Alabama. Clouds build in all day ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be around for the first half of the day with a line of heavier rain and a few embedded thunderstorms arriving closer to the evening rush hour. No severe weather is expected but some gusty winds can't be ruled out with the strongest storms.
There remains a chance to see a brief changeover to wintry mix or freezing rain late tonight as colder air rushes in. The bulk of the moisture will be out of the area by the time temperatures crash, thus limiting major travel impacts with any changeover we do see. Some icy spots could develop on bridges and overpasses, however.
The bigger headline with this cold front is the sharp drop in temperatures behind it. Gusty winds out of the south today will shift to the northwest overnight and stay in the 25 to 30 MPH range. Overnight lows Thursday morning are in the upper 20s but the wind chill will make it feel like the teens! Highs only reach the mid 30s with the wind chill staying in the 20s. More of the same is expected Friday.
Fortunately, our winter weather threat for the weekend is looking a bit lower in this morning's data. We're seeing more consensus in a surface low developing along the southeast coast, which would keep the precipitation to the east of North Alabama. Of course, we are still two or three days away from this event so things can change. But for now, the weekend looks quiet but cold with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s.