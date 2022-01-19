 Skip to main content
...Light Freezing Rain And Freezing Drizzle Expected For Much Of The
Tennessee Valley Thursday Morning...

A strong cold front will track southeastward across the Tennessee
Valley very late this evening and early Thursday morning, preceded by
a band of showers and thunderstorms.

As temperatures rapidly fall below freezing, light rain occurring in
the wake of the front will transition to light freezing rain or
freezing drizzle across northwest Alabama between Midnight and 2 AM
CST. This transition zone will spread southeastward, reaching the
Huntsville metropolitan area between 3-5 AM CST and locations in the
vicinity of Ft. Payne by 7-9 AM CST. Minor accumulations of ice up to
0.05 inch are anticipated for much of the region, with locations in
southern portions of Marshall and Dekalb counties standing the best
chance of experiencing little to no accumulation. The freezing rain
may be sufficient to result in a thin glaze of ice, primarily on
elevated and exposed surfaces. Precipitation could briefly transition
to a mixture of light sleet and snow flurries before ending late
Thursday morning.

Another storm system may bring snow flurries to portions of the
Tennessee Valley from early Friday morning through late Friday
evening. Locations across far northeast Alabama stand the best chance
of receiving a light dusting of snow with this system.

Rain and storms arrive this afternoon, bitterly cold to end the workweek

Hour by hour rain chances Wednesday
Carson Meredith

Wednesday is our last mild day for quite some time. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in most spots are in the mid 40s to start the day. Cold air damming is keeping temperatures in the 30s in northeast Alabama. Clouds build in all day ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be around for the first half of the day with a line of heavier rain and a few embedded thunderstorms arriving closer to the evening rush hour. No severe weather is expected but some gusty winds can't be ruled out with the strongest storms.

There remains a chance to see a brief changeover to wintry mix or freezing rain late tonight as colder air rushes in. The bulk of the moisture will be out of the area by the time temperatures crash, thus limiting major travel impacts with any changeover we do see. Some icy spots could develop on bridges and overpasses, however.

The bigger headline with this cold front is the sharp drop in temperatures behind it. Gusty winds out of the south today will shift to the northwest overnight and stay in the 25 to 30 MPH range. Overnight lows Thursday morning are in the upper 20s but the wind chill will make it feel like the teens! Highs only reach the mid 30s with the wind chill staying in the 20s. More of the same is expected Friday.

Fortunately, our winter weather threat for the weekend is looking a bit lower in this morning's data. We're seeing more consensus in a surface low developing along the southeast coast, which would keep the precipitation to the east of North Alabama. Of course, we are still two or three days away from this event so things can change. But for now, the weekend looks quiet but cold with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s.

