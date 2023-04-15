 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 of a mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Alabama and
southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use low beams and be alert for abrupt
changes in visibility through 9 AM on Saturday. Allow for extra
time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Rain and Shine

  • Updated
  • 0
Weekend Preview

Happy Saturday! We're waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s with dense fog in some areas. Clouds will begin clearing by mid-morning.

With clearing taking place, today will be noticeably warmer than the past few days as highs climb to the low 80s. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms will be introduced late this afternoon mainly in northwest Alabama. More rain and a few storms are likely overnight across the Tennessee Valley. The severe threat remains low though storms may contain damaging winds.

Light showers may linger early on Sunday, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Besides a stiff breeze, it should be a pleasant end to the weekend with highs near 70.

Next Monday through Thursday look very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s to low 80s. The next storm system is likely to arrive by Saturday.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Sct'd showers/isolated thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

