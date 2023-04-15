Rain and Shine

Happy Saturday! We're waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s with dense fog in some areas. Clouds will begin clearing by mid-morning.
With clearing taking place, today will be noticeably warmer than the past few days as highs climb to the low 80s. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms will be introduced late this afternoon mainly in northwest Alabama. More rain and a few storms are likely overnight across the Tennessee Valley. The severe threat remains low though storms may contain damaging winds.
Light showers may linger early on Sunday, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Besides a stiff breeze, it should be a pleasant end to the weekend with highs near 70.
Next Monday through Thursday look very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s to low 80s. The next storm system is likely to arrive by Saturday.
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Sct'd showers/isolated thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
Happy Saturday! We're waking up to temperatures in the low 50s with dense fog in some areas. Clouds will begin clearing by mid-morning.
With clearing taking place, today will be noticeably warmer than the past few days as highs climb to the low 80s. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms will be introduced late this afternoon mainly in northwest Alabama. More rain and a few storms are likely overnight across the Tennessee Valley. These storms aren't expected to be severe.
Light showers may linger early on Sunday, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Besides a stiff breeze, it should be a pleasant end to the weekend with highs near 70.
Next Monday through Thursday look very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s to low 80s. The next storm system is likely to arrive by Saturday.
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Sct'd showers/isolated thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.