Rain and isolated storms continue this evening

Sunday brings scattered showers with the possibility of an isolated storm or two. The risk for severe weather remains low, but any storm will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
Rain will be coming in two main waves: one in the afternoon hours that heads out of the way by around dinnertime and then a stronger, more organized band of storms moving from Middle TN into Southern TN and some of the more northern AL counties around bedtime and leaves us by the turn of the night.
Storm chances drop off heading into the new workweek. An additional inch of rain is expected over the next seven days. Highs temperatures stay slightly below average in the upper 80s. Overnight lows stay mild near 70.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms throughout the evening. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms continue. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.