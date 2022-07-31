Rain and cooler temps, here for now but not here to stay

Scattered storms are continuing to make their way across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee this afternoon. While not all of us will see rain today, brief periods of scattered downpours will stay in the region through after dinnertime tonight.
Cloud cover stays with us tonight and will help to keep temperatures mild and in the mid-70s.
Monday brings temperatures near 90 with rain and storm chances starting after breakfast and leading us into the late afternoon. Monday's storms will not be as widespread as the rain we have seen this weekend, and they will present as more isolated in nature.
Heat and humidity return by mid-week with high temperatures in the mid-90s by Wednesday.
SUNDAY: Scattered storms possible all day, peaking in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated storms possible. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 50% Wind: NE 5 MPH, higher gusts in storms.