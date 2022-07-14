 Skip to main content
Railroad crossing repairs set for this week in Guntersville

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that work will take place to improve the rideability of railroad crossings on Alabama 227 in Guntersville next week.

From about 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting, ALDOT and railroad operator OmniTRAX will perform maintenance at four sets of tracks, the causeway bridge ends, and some rough sections of pavement between U.S. 431 and Signal Point Road.

Motorists are advised to expect lane closures and delays when traveling through the area during work hours.

