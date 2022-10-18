Radiance Technologies breaks ground on second building in Cummings Research Park

Radiance Technologies broke ground on another building in Huntsville on Tuesday, as the company expands its platform for military defense and intelligence research.
The groundbreaking came only two years after Radiance Technologies opened a new headquarters in Cummings Research Park. They say with all of the support in the Huntsville community, it's already time to grow again.
"There is no way we could do this by ourselves. You need the federal government, you need the state government. And the one thing Huntsville does better than any place on God's green earth, and we do business all over the country, is it nurtures its small businesses," said CEO Bill Bailey.
State and local leaders attended the groundbreaking to show support as Huntsville continues to expand its footprint in the defense industry.