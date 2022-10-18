 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN... 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Radiance Technologies breaks ground on second building in Cummings Research Park

  • 0
Radiance Technologies groundbreaking

Radiance Technologies groundbreaking on second building in Cummings Research Park.

 By Nicole Zedeck

Radiance Technologies broke ground on another building in Huntsville on Tuesday, as the company expands its platform for military defense and intelligence research.

The groundbreaking came only two years after Radiance Technologies opened a new headquarters in Cummings Research Park. They say with all of the support in the Huntsville community, it's already time to grow again.

"There is no way we could do this by ourselves. You need the federal government, you need the state government. And the one thing Huntsville does better than any place on God's green earth, and we do business all over the country, is it nurtures its small businesses," said CEO Bill Bailey.

State and local leaders attended the groundbreaking to show support as Huntsville continues to expand its footprint in the defense industry.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com