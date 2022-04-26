R.A. Hubbard set to close after end of school year

A school with a deep-rooted legacy in the Lawrence County community is now on the verge of being shut down at the end of the school year.
A federal judge ruled in favor of the school board's motion to close R.A. Hubbard in Courtland.
The superintendent of Lawrence County Schools, Jon Bret Smith, said shutting the school down is what's best.
However, people here in Courtland say taking away this predominantly Black school away from the community is anything but.
"That’s the only school that most of these kids are used to going to," said Cecelia Elliot, a grandparent of one of the students at R.A. Hubbard.
She said she doesn't understand why the school system would want to shut it down.
The predominately Black school with fewer than 200 students in grades 7-12. The Lawrence County Board of Education plans to modify attendance zones, sending those students to other schools in the district.
"This is a good school. This is a good school with a tremendous legacy in this community," said Jan Turnbore, president of Lawrence County NAACP, about R.A Hubbard.
Turnbore said shutting this school down only makes life harder for those in Courtland.
But Smith said keeping it in operation with that many grades and so few students is too costly. He said removing the school will help Lawrence County's financial standing.
The board is also in favor of shutting the school down so that students have access to a better education and overall student experience.
It "really limits the academic opportunities for students, the extracurricular activities that we can offer, the advanced classes that we can offer," said Smith.
The judge’s ruling means R.A. Hubbard students advancing to grades 9–12 will finish out the year at the school, then go to either Hatton High or East Lawrence High next year. Middle school students will attend East Lawrence Middle next year.
Those are predominately white schools, which ushers in a change that Elliot said the kids shouldn’t have to be a part of.
"The kids are going to have to get up early to get dressed and then have to drive to another school, a school that they don’t know nothing about," said Elliot.
Smith sees it differently.
"Ultimately, it is the best decision for students," said Smith.
Smith said no faculty or staff member will lose their job because of the school closing.