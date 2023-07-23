Quite possibly the best 10 Day Forecast of the year, so far!

Thanks to a dome of high pressure sitting over the Deep South, we'll see clear skies and sunny conditions for the next several days!
Monday's wake-up temperatures will sit in the mid-60s and will be feeling very comfortable. Plenty of sunshine overhead will warm high temperatures for the day to the low 90s. We won't have much by way of a breeze but dew point humidity levels will be the lowest we've seen in quite some time, so conditions will remain seasonable and mostly comfortable throughout the day.
This trend continues throughout the work-week, however high temperatures will gradually rise, reaching to the mid-90s by mid-week, leaving "feels like" temperatures in the low 100s yet again. We're used to this heat in the Tennessee Valley but we still need to remain mindful of staying hydrated and taking breaks in the AC.
Our next chance for measurable rainfall is next Monday night, with scattered evening storms expected.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: N 1-5 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: N 5 MPH.