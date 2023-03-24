Quilts of Valor Presented to 5 Korean War Veterans

Five North Alabama Korean War Veterans can now wrap themselves in love from a grateful nation.
Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation facilitated the presentation of Quilts of Valor for the veterans at their latest Breakfast Club Social on Saturday, March 18.
Thomas Austin, Marvin Brown, Fred Crauswell, Walter Miller and Paul Reeves all received quilts.
Each quilt is personalized to represent the unique journey of the veteran who served.
Quilts of Valor are made to thank veterans for their service and sacrifice to the nation.