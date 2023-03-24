 Skip to main content
Quilts of Valor Presented to 5 Korean War Veterans

  • Updated
They served their country in the Korean War
qov 1

Korean War Veterans with their new Quilts of Valor gathered at the latest Breakfast Club Social on March 18, organized by the Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation.

Five North Alabama Korean War Veterans can now wrap themselves in love from a grateful nation.

Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation facilitated the presentation of Quilts of Valor for the veterans at their latest Breakfast Club Social on Saturday, March 18.

qov2

One of the five beautifully, handmade Quilts of Valor presented on March 18.

Thomas Austin, Marvin Brown, Fred Crauswell, Walter Miller and Paul Reeves all received quilts.

Each quilt is personalized to represent the unique journey of the veteran who served.

Quilts of Valor are made to thank veterans for their service and sacrifice to the nation.

qov3

Korean War Veteran wrapped in love as he is presented a Quilt of Valor on March 18. 

