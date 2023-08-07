Quieter weather Tuesday before storms return Wednesday

*Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m.*
Strong storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours will continue to move across North Alabama through the late afternoon. Storms and our severe weather threat will come to an end this evening. Overnight lows will be near 70. Watch out for areas of fog tonight.
A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday primarily south of the Tennessee River. Much of the area is expected to catch a break from the rain with forecast highs in the mid-80s.
Thunderstorms will likely return Wednesday afternoon and pose a threat for more severe weather. Daily thunderstorm chances will stick around for the remainder of this week. Even more will be possible next week as well as our unusually active start to August continues!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 70. Wind: NW 4-8 MPH.
TUESDAY: Isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.