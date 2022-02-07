Quiet week of weather with cold mornings and seasonable afternoons

We are waking up to a chilly Monday morning here in North Alabama. Temperatures have dipped into the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies and calm winds. You will probably need to spend a few minutes scraping ice off your windshields this morning. We'll keep a mix of sun and clouds around to start the new week with seasonable afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Clouds clear out overnight but another cold night is on the way. Tuesday morning lows dip into the mid 20s.
The weather stays very quiet all week long. We will see continued sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, especially by Wednesday. Highs are close to 60 midweek and will be back in the low 60s by Friday. Overnight lows remain chilly in the low 30s. Some models are suggesting a weekend system could bring light showers to North Alabama. However, confidence is too low to increase rain chances any higher than 10 percent right now. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and comfortable February afternoons!