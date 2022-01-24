Quiet week ahead, cooler air returns Tuesday

Quiet weather conditions continue across North Alabama to kick off a new week. It's another cold morning with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 20s. With plenty of sunshine and a southerly wind at 5 to 10 MPH, afternoon highs are seasonable in the mid 50s. Clouds are on the increase this evening and overnight, which will keep tonight's lows a bit warmer in the mid 30s.
Although chances for precipitation are few and far between, North Alabama will be in the middle of two systems passing by Tuesday. The northern system is a clipper that will bring light snow to the Great Lakes region while the southern system brings widespread rain to the Gulf Coast. Here at home, these two systems will bring more cloud cover and another cold front tomorrow. Highs are back down to the 40s as a result. While the sunshine returns for the remainder of the work week, cooler weather sticks around. Highs remain in the 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. There will be a chance for a few flurries by Friday but no impacts are expected at this time.