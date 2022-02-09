Quiet weather pattern continues as highs climb back into the 60s

Another day of sunshine and mild temperatures is in store. Temperatures range from the mid 20s to mid 30s depending on where you are this morning. There is a dry cold front that will be close by today. Outside of a few passing clouds, this front won't will move by with little fanfare. It will be a bit breezy though, with winds out of the southwest gusting up to 25 MPH this afternoon. With sunny skies, highs are in the low 60s this afternoon. The pattern repeats itself Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s. Some of us could make a run for 70 by Friday!
Our next weather maker arrives Saturday with another cold front. There still doesn't look to be much moisture with this front. However, we will keep a small chance for an isolated shower Saturday. Once the front moves through, our Super Bowl Sunday will be sunny but cool. Highs are in the 40s Sunday afternoon. Valentine's Day also look nice and a bit more seasonable in the low to mid 50s. There are no significant rain chances in the next seven days but a more widespread system could be in the cards by next Wednesday and Thursday.