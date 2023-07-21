Quiet weather finally arrives this weekend

There is no longer a threat for severe wind and hail in North Alabama. Scattered showers and weak storms are still expected overnight and will pose a low threat for additional flash flooding.
Showers and storms will likely clear south of our area by sunrise Saturday. Skies will clear and humidity will fall as temperatures only climb to the mid-80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The heat will gradually build next week. Forecast highs go from the low 90s Monday to the mid-90s by the second half of next week.
TONIGHT: Lingering storms through sunrise. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Clearing skies. Showers possible early. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.