Quiet start to the week with a warmup on the way

The new workweek starts off quiet and seasonable. While it is a bit cool heading out the door this morning, afternoon highs reach the low 50s. Patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall into the 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are warm with highs in the 60s! Big changes arrive Thursday as a strong cold front moves across North Alabama. Showers and storms are likely, especially Thursday morning and afternoon. Some storms could be strong, but the severe weather risk is low for the time being.
Following Thursday's storms, temperatures sink into the 40s Friday and this weekend.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog near sunrise. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: Calm.