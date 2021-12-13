Quiet start to the week as temperatures stay mild

It's a quiet and cold start to the new work week. Temperatures are in the low 30s this morning but we will warm up to near 60 degrees this afternoon with crystal clear blue skies. Our weather pattern stays quiet for the next few days. Afternoon highs steadily warm up into the mid 60s tomorrow and eventually the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also warm into the low 50s by the end of the week.
Our next weather maker arrives later this week. A frontal boundary will move closer to North Alabama Thursday, bringing our next chance for a few showers Thursday evening. For the weekend, the question becomes whether or not the front moves through North Alabama or stalls out nearby. For now, we will lean towards the front stalling nearby. This means shower chances stick around through Sunday. No day looks like a washout at this point but the highest rain coverage will be Saturday. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to one inch will be common especially west of I-65.