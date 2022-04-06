Quiet much but cooler to end the week

Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s Thursday morning and highs will be several degrees below average - in the low 60s. We'll start the day with sunshine, but clouds increase during the afternoon. It'll be a touch breezy with a west wind gusting up to 20 mph.
For Friday, it's even cooler. A little reinforcing push of colder air keeps highs in the low to mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. A couple of showers aren't out of the question for Friday and Saturday, but the bigger issue will continue to be the temperatures. Lows Saturday morning dip to the low to mid 30s, then it's similarly cold Sunday morning. You'll want to take action to protect any sensitive plants as frost is expected.
Temperatures finally start to moderate Sunday afternoon. To start the next week, showers increase in likelihood and highs reach the mid 70s. Morning temperatures will rise to more seasonal levels as well.