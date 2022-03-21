Quiet Monday, heavy rain and strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening

We're starting the new work week with a clear and cool Monday morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s right now and will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds will filter in throughout the day ahead of our next system that will pose a risk for strong storms and heavy rain Tuesday.
Let's dive deeper into our Tuesday system. Confidence is increasing in a significant severe weather outbreak across the deep South Tuesday. This morning, a Level 4 risk for severe weather is in effect for southern Mississippi and Louisiana. Large, violent tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds are expected in this area tomorrow. Here at home, our severe weather threat is not quite as high, but still bears watching. Much of our coverage area is under a Level 1 risk for severe storms tomorrow.
A line of strong storms will move across the area tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. This line of storms will be our main source for heavy rain and flooding potential tomorrow night. However, some gusty winds and brief spin up tornadoes will be possible. Ahead of the line of storms, we will need to closely monitor the potential for any supercells lifting northward into our area, which would increase our tornado potential. The threat for severe weather is highly contingent on how far north a warm front lifts into our region. Should the warm front stay south or get hung up over our area, the severe weather risk will be lower. Regardless, widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, which may lead to flooding problems and ponding on roadways late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. A Flood Watch will likely be issued to address this flooding threat later today. Locally higher amounts over 3 inches can't be ruled out west of I-65. Outside of the heavy rain and strong storm threat, very gusty non-thunderstorm winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusts up to 40 MPH may knock down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.
Heavy rain will taper off Wednesday morning. Spotty showers will continue throughout the rest of Wednesday before we dry out later this week. The remainder of the seven day forecast is quiet but cool with afternoon highs in the 60s stretching into next week.